Saints agree to terms with QB Teddy Bridgewater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Bridgewater, who has been in the league for five years, was signed to the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2017, then to the New York Jets in 2018 before joining the Saints.
He completed 28 of 38 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns in the 2018 preseason. He also played in five regular season games with one start against the Carolina Panthers in the final game of the regular season.
