St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran charged with DWI after failing diversion program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish President Larry Cochran Jr. has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he did not complete an adult diversion program, according to court records.
The Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office also charged Cochran in a bill of information Friday for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
The charges are related to a DUI arrest on Sept. 2, 2017 in Kenner.
Officers arrested Cochran around 1 a.m. after a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates driving erratically on Loyola Avenue.
Kenner Police Department revealed blood tests after Cochran's arrest found he had hydrocodone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone in his system.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 29.
