St. John Parish Sheriff warns of scam callers claiming to be in law enforcement

ST. JOHN PARISH (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Sheriff’S Office is warning the public of a scam that has been making its way around the parish.
Detectives with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Division are issuing a warning to the public and say scam artists are claiming to be federal government agents or police officers.
Victims reported they received unsolicited phone calls from these scam artists, calling with claims that drugs have been discovered in their previous residence, which is usually not in the local area.
The scammers have information about whom they are calling to seem authentic. They tell their victims they need to send money or other monetary items to avoid being arrested and charged with a crime.
The victims are instructed to secure cash, gift cards, prepaid debit cards or some other form of monetary value and wire it out of the area.
The SJSO reminds citizens that government agencies will never contact the public through unsolicited phone calls and demand money. They will not ask you to wire money for anything.
Anyone who is a victim of this scam should report it to their local law enforcement agency.Residents of St. John Parish may contact the Financial Crimes Division at 985-359-8764 or can contact the SJSO at 985-652-6338 to file a report.
