Suspect arrested in connection with St. Ann St. homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man in Treme Thursday morning.
Police arrested 29-year-old Gerardo Bugallo-Beret and booked him on one count of second degree murder.
According to investigators, police were called to the 1900 block of St. Ann Street around 8:15 a.m. after a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
As the investigation progressed, Bugallo-Beret was developed as a suspect by the NOPD Homicide Unit detectives and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was arrested and later transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about this homicide is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Nicholas Williams at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
