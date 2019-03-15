VIDEO: Mark Ingram arrives in Baltimore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints running back Mark Ingram II has arrived in Baltimore, as the Ravens prepare to officially introduce him Friday morning.
He posted a short video, along with safety Earl Thomas, another big free agent acquisition out of Seattle.
The Saints signed free agent running back Latavius Murray to a four year deal worth more than $14 million this week, ending the former Heisman Trophy winner’s time in New Orleans.
The Saints drafted Ingram in 2011. He rushed for more than 6,000 yards and scored 55 touchdowns.
