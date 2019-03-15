Wayde Sims to be honored with SEC Legend award at halftime of LSU-Florida game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The parents of slain LSU basketball star Wayde Sims will honor their late son at the SEC tournament Friday.
Wayne and Fay Sims will represent their son as LSU's SEC Basketball Legend for 2019.
Each year, the SEC recognizes a player or coach from each school at the tournament.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will present the award to Sims’ parents at halftime.
Sims was shot and killed in September of 2018 before the team’s first official practice.
His father, Wayne, played for LSU from 1987-91.
Sims’ parents were also part of the net cutting after the Tiger’s SEC Championship win over Vanderbilt.
The tigers will face-off against the Florida Gators at noon Friday, Mar. 15 on ESPN.
