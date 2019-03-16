Mark Ingram: ’I will bleed black and gold forever! Thank you, New Orleans for everything!”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Mark Ingram leaves New Orleans to continue his football career with the Baltimore Ravens, the running back posted a farewell message on Instagram to the city and team where his NFL career started.
Ingram, who was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2011 draft, signed with the Baltimore Ravens after becoming a free agent at the end of the season.
“NOLA! Thank you for the ups, downs, love, support and memories that will last forever,” says Ingram. “I appreciate the city for loving and welcoming me with open arms from the beginning.”
The post continues on to thank Tom and Gayle Benson, Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton and the rest of the Saints organization.
Ingram ends the post by saying, “I will bleed black and gold forever! Thank you, New Orleans for everything!”
