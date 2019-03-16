Metro PCS store robbed at gunpoint Friday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a Metro PCS store was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening in the Leonidas neighborhood.
According to investigators, the suspect walked into the store located in the 8800 block of South Claiborne Avenue just after 8 p.m. The suspect demanded money from the register before asking an employee to show him where the safe was. After, the suspect demanded that the employee empty his pockets. The victim complied and the suspect fled the store with an unknown amount of money.
The suspect was last seen fleeing the store in an unknown direction.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5’7” tall and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds.
If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
