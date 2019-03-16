2 more top NOPD officials plan to leave N.O. for Baltimore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two top NOPD officials are leaving the department to join forces with former NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison in Baltimore.
The city announced Friday (March 15) that Deputy Chief of Staff Eric Melancon wants to become Harrison's chief of staff in Baltimore. Deputy Superintendent for Compliance Danny Murphy wants to oversee compliance with the Baltimore Police Department's federal consent decree.
Both positions require approval from Baltimore officials.
In a statement, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said, "while we certainly don't want them to leave, we wish them well and thank them for all they have done."
Their last day with the NOPD is expected to be March 29.
