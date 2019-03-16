Motorcyclist arrested after speeding by stopped school bus, crashing into patrol car in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested Friday morning after leading authorities on a nearly 10-mile chase that involved speeding by a school bus and crashing into a patrol unit.
Just before 8 a.m. Friday, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’ Office noticed a motorcyclist, later identified as Lee Brown, not wearing a helmet while at the Old Hammond Highway and Lakefront Drive intersection, probable cause documents state.
The deputy pulled onto the roadway behind Brown’s motorcycle, and flashed his lights in an attempt to pull over Brown. Instead, Brown accelerated his speed and ran a red light at the Old Hammond Highway and O’Neal intersection, according to documents. While driving 15 miles over the road’s 45 mph speed limit, Brown passed by a stopped school bus with children getting on the bus.
As the chase continued, Brown passed through a stop sign at the Old Hammond Highway and Florida Boulevard intersection. Authorities report Brown made a right-hand turn into oncoming traffic on Florida Boulevard, before crossing back into the flow of traffic. Brown reportedly drove back and forth on the median, and at one point, drove on the inside shoulder of the road.
The report stated that while deputy and Brown were approaching Denham Springs, the deputy tried to box-in Brown in attempt to stop him. Brown then drove again into oncoming traffic, crossing back to the flow of traffic. A trooper with the Louisiana State Police, at this point, joined the deputy by also trying to box-in Brown’s motorcycle.
Brown then tried to turn into a private drive and crashed into the deputy’s patrol car, according to the probable cause report. But the chase kept going after Brown maneuvered his motorcycle away from the unit. Brown then lost control of the motorcycle while he tried to drive into a RaceTrac parking lot on Florida Boulevard. Brown then fled on foot.
The deputy and troopers were able to detain Brown. He was sent to the hospital after saying he had a leg injury from the crash. Brown will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail once he’s released from the hospital.
