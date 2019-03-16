Nicondra: Cloudy and cool, but improving conditions on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a dreary start Saturday closed on a slightly better note with less light to moderate rain and cloud cover beginning to break a bit. Sunday will still have a slight chance for some drizzle here and there, but should stay mostly dry with just the clouds and even a peak or two of sun. The big improvements come as we head into the work week with high pressure taking over completely by Tuesday keeping clouds at bay. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s with the dry streak sticking around most of the week.