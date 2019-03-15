No. 9 LSU softball hosts No. 7 Florida in Saturday-Monday series

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 9/8 LSU softball team (22-5, 2-1 SEC) returns to SEC action, hosting No. 7/7 Florida (23-4, 1-2 SEC) in Tiger Park for a Saturday through Monday series.
LSU is currently coming off of an 11-0 five-inning midweek win over Troy.
The Tigers opened SEC play against Texas A&M last week. They downed the Aggies 17-3 in five innings and then shutout them out on Saturday, 6-0 to win the series.
LSU owns a 33-30 all-time record against the Gators. Head coach Beth Torina is 5-12 against the Gators at LSU and 6-16 overall in her career. Last year, LSU claimed the second game of the series, 3-0, with a shutout win. The last time the Tigers took a series from Florida was back in 2015 in Gainesville. The last time the Tigers took a series against Florida from home was back in 2007, sweeping the Gators in a three-game series.
Game one will be at 6 p.m. and will stream live on SECN+. Game two (4 p.m.) and three (6 p.m.) will air live on SEC Network.
