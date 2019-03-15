No. 9 LSU softball hosts No. 7 Florida in Saturday-Monday series

LSU owns a 33-30 all-time record against the Gators. Head coach Beth Torina is 5-12 against the Gators at LSU and 6-16 overall in her career. Last year, LSU claimed the second game of the series, 3-0, with a shutout win. The last time the Tigers took a series from Florida was back in 2015 in Gainesville. The last time the Tigers took a series against Florida from home was back in 2007, sweeping the Gators in a three-game series.