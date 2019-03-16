NOPD: Woman robbed at gunpoint while walking on Broadway St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery overnight on Broadway Street.
According to the victim, she was walking in the 1100 block of Broadway St. around 2:40 p.m. when she was approached by two unknown black males armed with a semi-automatic pistol. The men demanded her credit card and money but the victim told them that she didn’t have any. Then the suspects demanded her car keys. The victim complied and the suspect suspects fled the scene on foot.
Police described the suspects as two black males in their late 20s or early 30s.
If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.