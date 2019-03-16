Saints center Max Unger retires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints center Max Unger is calling it a career. Unger, 32, just completed his tenth year in the league but will retire. He arrived in New Orleans in 2015 in the Jimmy Graham trade and has been the team’s steady starter at center ever since.
Last season he led the Saints offense in snaps played. In 2017, he played in every single offensive snap.
The Saints have Cameron Tom and Will Clapp on the roster that can play the position. It’s possible they add another player in free agency or the draft.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.