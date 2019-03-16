Sheriffs report Beauregard homicide suspect found in Texas having shot and killed himself

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in an apparent homicide in Beauregard Parish was found today in Kirbyville, Texas.
The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office had previously reported that it was searching for the suspect who believed to be involved in an apparent homicide investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office says that they responded a call about a shooting on Humble Road in Merryville at 4:06 a.m. this morning, March 16, 2019.
Upon arrival detectives found two victims. Billy Hanks who was a family friend of the suspect, was found having received non-life threatening injuries and is currently being treated. The second victim was Denise Dyson, the sister of the suspect, who was found dead.
The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect in the apparent homicide was David Griffin.
The Kirbyville Police Department reports that local authorities received word of the incident and began looking for Griffin and his vehicle at 6:00 a.m.
At 10:00 a.m. an officer from the Kirbyville Police Office located Griffin’s truck at a local motel. Deputies from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Kirbyville Police Office with a warrant of arrest for Griffin soon after.
At 11:50 a.m. Kirbyville Police Officers report they contacted Griffin by phone to negotiate his peaceful surrender but after 19 minutes of talks Griffin shot himself in the chest with a handgun.
Officers entered the room afterwards and transported Griffin to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 p.m.
