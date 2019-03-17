Grand slam lifts No. 7 Florida over No. 9 LSU softball in Game 1

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 9 LSU fell to No. 7 Florida in Game 1 on a grand slam in the seventh inning at Tiger Park Saturday night.
The Gators claimed the 4-3 victory over the Tigers. LSU dropped to 22-6 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. Florida is now 24-4 overall and also 2-2 in conference play.
Shelbi Sunseri commanded the circle for the Tigers and took the loss. She allowed three hits and struck out two. She is 6-4 on the season.
“You know it’s going to be a chess match when you’re playing someone of this caliber," said head coach Beth Torina. “That’s the fun part about it, just trying to figure where they’re at, what they’re looking for and just trying to do the opposite. The strategy of it as a coach is fun. These coaches in the SEC are so good. They really make you up your game and challenge you as a coach.”
The teams battled through for four scoreless innings. Then, in the fifth, Amber Serrett got LSU’s first hit of the game, a double. Savannah Stewart later blasted a triple that plated Serrett to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead.
With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Kendyl Lindaman put the ball just over the wall in left center to give the Gators the 4-1 lead.
The Tigers continued to battle. With a runner on in the bottom of the seventh, Serrett blasted a two-run home run to pull LSU within a run at 4-3.
“I loved their fight. They could have gave in but they never did that. I loved their fight at the end of the game. Hopefully, that carries through the series. We are still in this thing,” Torina added.
The next three batters failed to reach base and the Tigers fell by a run.
The teams will face off again Sunday at 4 p.m.
