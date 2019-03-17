Jackson, Booker lift Suns over Pelicans in OT, 138-136

Suns: Deandre Ayton was ejected after being assessed his second technical foul of the game with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Official Eric Lewis assessed the second technical while Ayton complained from the bench about a foul called against him moments earlier that had led coach Igor Kokoskov to substitute the starting center out of the game. Lewis later called a technical on Oubre for arguing a call in the middle of the fourth quarter. ... Oubre has scored 22 or more in three of his past four games. ... Oubre missed two dunks, one on a put-back opportunity and another when he miss-timed a flamboyant, left-handed attempt on a fast break and jammed the ball against the side of the rim.