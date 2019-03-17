LSU earns the 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament, plays Yale on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU earned a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament East bracket, and will play Yale on Thursday in Jacksonville. The winner of Yale-LSU will play the Maryland vs. Belmont/Temple winner in the second round.
Duke is the No. 1 seed in the East Region.
The last time LSU made the NCAA Tournament was back in 2015. The Johnny Jones-led Tigers lost to North Carolina State in the first round of the tourney, 66-65.
LSU has made three Final Four appearances. 1981, 1986, and 2006.
The four 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament are Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.
The Tigers captured the SEC regular season crown with a 16-2 record. It was LSU’s 11th regular season championship.
LSU fell in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to Florida, 76-73. The Tigers last won the SEC basketball tournament in 1980.
