LSU earns the 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament, plays Yale on Thursday
LSU won the SEC regular season championship. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | March 17, 2019 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 5:07 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU earned a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament East bracket, and will play Yale on Thursday in Jacksonville. The winner of Yale-LSU will play the Maryland vs. Belmont/Temple winner in the second round.

Duke is the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

The last time LSU made the NCAA Tournament was back in 2015. The Johnny Jones-led Tigers lost to North Carolina State in the first round of the tourney, 66-65.

LSU has made three Final Four appearances. 1981, 1986, and 2006.

The four 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament are Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

The Tigers captured the SEC regular season crown with a 16-2 record. It was LSU’s 11th regular season championship.

LSU fell in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to Florida, 76-73. The Tigers last won the SEC basketball tournament in 1980.

