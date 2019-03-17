Man arrested after passenger found with stab wound to the neck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a passenger inside his vehicle in New Orleans East.
According to police, an officer found a man at a gas station located at 7001 Bullard Avenue suffering from stab wounds to the head, neck and hand. After reviewing surveillance video at the gas station, the officer saw that the victim had been dropped off at the location by a black vehicle. Officers later found the vehicle nearby at 7051 Bullard Ave with the suspect inside.
The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old Austin Levally, exited the vehicle and allegedly confessed to police that he stabbed the victim but claimed stabbing was self-defense.
Police arrested Levally and booked him with attempted first degree murder.
