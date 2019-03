NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a cloudy and dreary couple of days, but the light is almost here. After one more chilly day expect improving conditions. Monday we will see more breaks with sunshine peaking through and by Tuesday expect full sun and comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for the next few days. High pressure settles in with sinking air keeping dry conditions and the sun around into next weekend.