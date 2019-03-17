NOPD: Man injured after suspect fires shots into vehicle

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooing near the Hangover Bar early Sunday morning that has left one person injured.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue.
According to investigators, a man was sitting inside of his vehicle when the suspect approached him and started a conversation. The suspect then pulled out a gun and began firing into the vehicle. The victim was struck in the leg. He was driven to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
Police have not released a description of the suspect.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
