Pair of perfect 10s propels LSU gymnastics to highest away score in school history

TUCSON, AZ (WAFB) - Perfect 10s by Sarah Finnegan and Kennedi Edney helped the LSU gymnastics team earn its highest away score in school history.
LSU beat Arizona, 198.175-197.680 Friday night at the McKale Center in Tucson. The 198.175 was also a season-high for the team.
“Our goal was to come here tonight and be consistent,” said head coach D-D Breaux. “Momentum has been a critical part of what this team has tried to build since the halfway point in the season. It was our expressed goal to come here and continue the momentum. This team did a fabulous job of a cohesive team effort and they were rewarded for it.”
Finnegan earned the perfect score on bars, while Edney’s came on vault. It was Finnegan’s fifth perfect score of her career and Edney’s second. Finnegan, Edney, Lexie Priessman, and McKenna Kelley, all LSU gymnasts, are the only gymnasts in the SEC with perfect scores this season.
LSU finished the regular season 11-3.
LSU will next compete in the SEC Championships at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans starting Saturday, March 23. The Tigers are the No. 1 seed.
