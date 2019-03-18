Algiers residents fear breakaway barges, rising river

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From Congress to the streets of Algiers, residents express concerns about proposed cuts in the Army Corps of Engineers budget.
They say the current, dangerous high river condition displays the need for ongoing river maintenance that could be in jeopardy under the White House budget plan.
Huge ships push past barges on the Mississippi River, near Algiers neighborhoods, causing concern.
“I worry about a ship or barge or tugboat cutting loose,” said Algiers resident Sidney Pontiff.
Residents say the fear is real since the river has been plagued with a number of mishaps lately in its current, high, turbulent state.
“It’s dangerous. We’ve lost two boats in the last week or so,” said E. Michael Bopp with the Crescent River Port Pilots Association.
Many worry that the proposed White House budget calls for 30% cuts to the Army Corps of Engineers budget, which could affect a dredging program.
“I think the sediment buildup is contributing to it. It causes the water to be higher on the levees and the pilings, and it’s more dangerous,” said Rep. Garret Graves R-LA.
Since Jan. 16 when the river rose above 15 feet at the Carrollton Gauge, the Coast Guard said there have been 53 incidents ranging from collisions to groundings to barges sinking.
River pilots, who have to navigate around massive silt deposits on the treacherous river, also worry.
“I’m totally concerned about the Corps cuts,” said Bopp.
Congressman Graves says he will fight to secure more funding to dredge the river in order to make it safer and provide tons of sediment for rebuilding the coast.
“The Corps needs to be more aggressive at removing that sediment and getting the bottom back to the right depth. That helps out with navigation and causes the water to evacuate out of here faster,” said Graves.
“It’s rolling so hard. It’s like the Amazon - one of the most treacherous in the Western Hemisphere,” said Bopp.
Graves says the Corps is currently budgeted at about $97 million for sediment removal. He would like to see that figure increased by 50% to around $150 million, for the benefit of navigation, and coastal restoration.
