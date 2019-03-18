Army Corps: Nebraska flooding to have “minimal impact” on Bonnet Carre Spillway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The worst flooding in Nebraska and other parts of the Midwest in 50 years should have only a “minimal impact” on operations at the Bonnet Carre Spillway, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The river’s flow north of New Orleans, while still high, has fallen slightly in recent days.
Corps spokesman Ricky Boyett said flooding upriver could extend the overall period of high water on the lower Mississippi. However, it will take enough time for the floodwaters to travel down the Mississippi River that the effects will be mitigated, forecasters believe.
In general terms, flood water on the Platte and other rivers in Nebraska will not reach New Orleans until mid-April, Boyett said.
The Corps continues to operate 196 of the 360 bays in the Bonnet Carre, which protects New Orleans and suburbs downriver from flooding.
Corps staff members have closed 10 of the bays since Friday.
The Corps might reopen some bays in coming days. However, Boyett said a second projected rise of the river is now expected to measure only about 2/10 of a foot, “so its impact will be very minimal,” Boyett said.
By law, the Corps operates the spillway to maintain the river’s flow in New Orleans at a level below 1,250,000 cubic feet per second.
