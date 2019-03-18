Couple pleads guilty to Sept. Canal St. shooting that injured a tourist

“All too often we have seen the tragic results of people resorting to gunfire to settle their minor disputes,” DA Leon Cannizzaro said in the news release. “In this case, we again see somebody willing to pull a gun and starting shooting on a city street crowded with visitors, without regard for the safety of innocent bystanders. This gunman now gets a few years to reflect upon the foolishness of his criminal conduct, and to give thanks that his victim’s life somehow was spared.”