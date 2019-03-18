Couple pleads guilty to Sept. Canal St. shooting that injured a tourist

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people accused in a September shooting on Canal Street that left a tourist injured pleaded guilty to amended charges Monday (March 18), according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office.
Byron Wilson, 20, and his girlfriend Derrion Robinson, 21, both agreed to plea deals that were approved by the victim -- an innocent bystander -- and Orleans Criminal District Judge Karen Herman, the DA’s office said.
According to investigators, Wilson and Robinson were involved in a fight in the 600 block of Canal Street on Sept. 23, 2018 shortly after 4:30 p.m. The DA’s office said Wilson pulled a gun and fired at a person he was fighting with after being “encouraged by shouts from Robinson." Wilson’s shots missed his intended victim, and instead struck a female tourist in the thigh.
Investigators said a second person was grazed by a bullet and fled the scene. Both victims survived their injuries, the DA said.
A witness captured the shooting on video, which police used to identify those involved. Wilson and Robinson were arrested in Tennessee last October.
Both Wilson and Robinson were charged with discharging a weapon during a violent crime, the DA’s office said, but pleaded guilty to aggravated battery charges instead. Wilson was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and the DA’s office filed a multiple bill against him as a second offender. Herman sentenced Wilson to a total of five years in prison with hard labor and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine, online court records show.
Wilson was represented by Orleans Parish public defender Rachel Lindnler, court records show.
Herman ordered Robinson’s five-year sentence to be deferred, the DA said, on the condition she serve three years of active probation, complete a GED program and serve 50 hours of community service. John Love Norris, a public defender, represented Robinson.
“All too often we have seen the tragic results of people resorting to gunfire to settle their minor disputes,” DA Leon Cannizzaro said in the news release. “In this case, we again see somebody willing to pull a gun and starting shooting on a city street crowded with visitors, without regard for the safety of innocent bystanders. This gunman now gets a few years to reflect upon the foolishness of his criminal conduct, and to give thanks that his victim’s life somehow was spared.”
Assistant district attorney Hilary Khoury prosecuted the case.
