Crime Tracker: Armed robberies down, but some areas targeted more

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “I think this is something that should never happen in our society,” says Tim Uraksin.
Cyclists who use the Lafitte Greenway are on edge after someone attacked a man on a bike with a metal bat before robbing him early Saturday morning.
“It makes me feel not safe, you know?” says Uraksin.
The initial police report indicates the armed robber took the cyclist’s wallet and cell phone and then demanded the victim’s cellphone pin number before leaving.
“I’ve been using this Greenway for about two years now, five days a week,” says Thomas Arceneaux.
Arceneaux says he heard about what happened on the Greenway and he’s more vigilant now.
“I was really happy when they put in all these new lights. It was looking pretty good, but then a lot of them started going out a couple of months ago. I know myself and other riders were writing to the grounds keepers, and I wasn’t seeing too much getting done. You can see what happens here just shows that people are taking the opportunity,” says Arceneaux.
“I’m always aware of what’s going on and I try to look on the sides ya know,” says Uraksin.
This crime was one of 10 armed robberies that unfolded across New Orleans since Friday night. The NOPD, though, points out armed robberies overall so far this year compared to last is down nearly 50 percent. The most significant drop is in the 1st District which includes parts of Mid-City and Treme where armed robberies are down 59 percent.
The downward trend, though, is not happening the 7th District of New Orleans East, where armed robberies are up 38 percent.
Last week, police investigated the carjacking of a 44 year old woman and her mother-in-law in the 4400 block of Cerise Avenue. They say two men in ski masks jumped in the car and took off.
The most recent carjacking in New Orleans East happened Sunday afternoon. Police say a man pointed a gun at a woman parked in the 6800 block of Ransom Street and demanded her keys and purse. People who live in the East say they’ll remain cautious of what’s happening.
