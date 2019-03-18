A Dry Stretch As Sun Returns Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We will finally see several days of dry weather as sun returns tomorrow through the end of the week. Today we will feature clouds around, but the rest of the week will be very sunny!
Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday, then we will gradually warm up into the 70s for the rest of the week and the weekend. Mornings will be chilly with upper 30s to 40s on the north of the Lake and upper 40s to 50s on the south shore.
There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday.
