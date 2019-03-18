Inmate escaped Tangipahoa Parish jail during ‘procedural violation’

AMITE (WVUE) - An 18-year-old inmate at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail escaped Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Hulus Doughty, a convicted felon, was apprehended without incident a short time later.
A news release sent Monday says “procedural violations attributed to the escape.”
Sheriff Daniel Edwards said although the antiquated design of the facility contributed, the physical plant remains intact and there is no cause for immediate concern.
Due to the obvious need to keep security measures, techniques, and investigative tools safeguarded, no other details will be released.
A full internal review of the incident is underway and corrective measures have been taken.
