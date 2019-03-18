Louisiana CPA: Don’t spend your ‘extra’ refund

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You might want to double check your bank account if you’re expecting your state income tax refund -- the Louisiana Department of Revenue announced an error in an electronic payment system caused more than 67,000 tax refunds were issued twice, first on Tuesday (March 12), then again the next day.
Certified Public Accountant Jerry Schreiber said you don’t have to tell your bank or cut a check, the state’s doing the work.
“I understand the banks were electronically communicating with themselves to retrieve the erroneous refund or the second refund, the duplicate refund,” Schreiber said.
Department of Revenue reps said in all, the state sent out more than $26 million in duplicate tax refunds.
But if you’re thinking about spending the extra money, think again.
“The taxpayers are not entitled to duplicate refunds, they’re only entitled to the one refund which is indicated on the tax return,” Schreiber said.
According to Schreiber, those are state dollars and if you spend them the Department of Revenue will send you a notice, giving you 30 days to pay it back. However, he said the upside of all this for the state is that it happened early in the filing season and with a limited number of returns, especially since the state processes millions every year.
“It’s easy to retrieve the refunds and correct the situation. Now, if this would’ve happened closer to the final filing date when there is a larger number up for turns going through the system, then of course I believe it would be more complicated,” Schreiber said.
These sort of errors can occur, Schreiber said, now that all communications are on the computer.
“The state has indicated this is the most efficient way to do things. This is the way they want it. This is the way the IRS wants it and this is the world we live in today. We live in an electronic world.”
The deadline to file your federal taxes or apply for an extension is April 15. State income taxes are due May 15.
