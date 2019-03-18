LSU gymnastics earns top seed at SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team has earned the top seed in the 2019 Southeastern Conference Championships, according to the league office. As a result the gymnastics team has jumped to No. 3 in the National Qualifying Score (NQS) Rankings.
The seeding is based on the NQS after the regular season. The Tigers have earned the top spot with a NQS score of 197.680. The Tigers slipped by the second-seeded Gators (197.675) after scoring a 198.175 against the University of Arizona Friday night. No. 8 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky will also compete in the second session. Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Missouri will compete in the afternoon session.
The Tigers will go after their third-straight SEC Championship starting at 7 p.m. CT Friday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. This will be the third straight year the Tigers have clinched the No. 1 seed, and will compete in the evening session at championships.
LSU is the defending SEC meet champions. The 2017 squad captured the meet title for the first time since 1981. The Tigers defended their title a year ago in St. Louis. Sarah Finnegan went on to win the all-around in her home state.
LSU will rotate in Olympic order as the No. 1 seed beginning on vault and go to bars, beam and wrap up on floor.
