Man arrested after one dog found dead, another apparently malnourished

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - The discovery of two chained dogs, one dead and the other apparently malnourished, has led to the arrest of their owner on charges of animal cruelty.
Travas Turner, 36, faces 2 counts each of felony cruelty to animals and misdemeanor cruelty to animals and one count each of having no rabies vaccination, having no city pet license and failing to maintain his premises.
He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where his bond was set at $7,500.
His arrest came as a result of a citizen’s complaint Friday about the welfare of two dogs at a residence in the 1500 block of Dixie Street, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
That’s where Animal Control officers reported finding a female pit bull mix on a chain. The dog appeared to be very thin and malnourished.
Officers also reportedly found a dead female dog on a chain.
No one was at the residence at the time.
Officers seized the surviving dog and took her to a local veterinarian for evaluation and treatment.
Turner later was arrested after being interviewed by animal control officers at the Natchitoches Police Department.
