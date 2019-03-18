More victims identified in investigation into Cut Off businessman

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) - A former port official and businessman in Lafourche Parish faces new counts following an arrest for felony theft.
Lafourche Sheriff Craig Webre says Kristian Gaudet now faces 25 counts.
Webre says three more victims made claims in an investigation into gaudet’s company “Kris Gaudet Insurance and Financial Services.” The sheriff’s office says detectives found evidence of money laundering, felony theft and racketeering.
Gaudet is a former vice-president of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission.
The investigation began in late 2018 when a couple became suspicious of investments made with Gaudet. Detectives found Gaudet provided false information on an investment company which he also owned. Detectives discovered Gaudet deposited the couple’s $350,000 investment into the company account and then transferred most of it to another of his accounts.
Gaudet was initially arrested in January 2019.
Gaudet now faces charges involving ten separate victims.
In all, Gaudet is now charged with ten counts of Felony Theft, ten counts of Money Laundering, and one count of Racketeering. Due to the age of some of the victims, Gaudet is also charged with four counts of Exploitation of the Infirmed. At one point, his bail amount was as high as $4.85 million. His bail was reduced by the 17th Judicial District Court in February with the condition that Gaudet must wear an ankle monitor if he were to be released on bail. With the new charges, his total bail amount is now set at $680,000.
