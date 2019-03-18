More victims identified in investigation into Cut Off businessman

In all, Gaudet is now charged with ten counts of Felony Theft, ten counts of Money Laundering, and one count of Racketeering. Due to the age of some of the victims, Gaudet is also charged with four counts of Exploitation of the Infirmed. At one point, his bail amount was as high as $4.85 million. His bail was reduced by the 17th Judicial District Court in February with the condition that Gaudet must wear an ankle monitor if he were to be released on bail. With the new charges, his total bail amount is now set at $680,000.