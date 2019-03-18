Nicondra: The sun is finally returning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds stuck around through the afternoon keeping temps on the cool side, but we should finally get a break as we head into Tuesday.
Look for more sun through the day and a weak wave of energy to push in late dropping dew points and clearing skies completely as we move through Wednesday.
Wednesday is the official start of spring and it should feel like it. Expect blue sky and a bit of a rebound in temps back into the 70s. We will stay dry into the weekend.
