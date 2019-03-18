NOPD: Missing 78-year-old man last seen on RTA bus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is asking for help in locating 78-year-old Melvin Jones.
He was last seen March 16 around 4:00 p.m., as he boarded an RTA bus in Algiers heading to Canal Street.
He was wearing a black sweat shirt, dark pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melvin Jones is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
