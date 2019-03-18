Police: Craving for chicken fingers results in DWI arrest

THIBODAUX (WVUE) - A late-night craving for chicken fingers puts a Thibodaux man behind bars for DWI.
The Thibodaux Police Dept. says around 3 a.m. a deputy working an off-duty detail in the 300 block of North Canal Boulevard was notified of a driver sleeping in the drive-thru line of the Raising Cane’s.
Upon investigating the complaint, the officer observed that a gray 2004 Toyota Tundra had crashed into the intercom box, causing it to be displaced.
The driver, identified as 27-year-old Zack Thibodaux, was removed from the vehicle.
The officer immediately suspected Mr. Thibodaux to be intoxicated. After failing a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, Zach Thibodaux was placed under arrest.
A breath sample rendered the results of 0.185% BAC.
This is the second time he has been arrested for D.W.I. since 2014.
Thibodaux was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he later posted a $2,500.00 bond.
