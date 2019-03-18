Ponchatoula man wanted for weekend homicide

PONCHATOULA (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homicide suspect.
Detectives are looking for 37- year old Adrian Morquedo Rubio of Ponchatoula.
Rubio’s birth name is Moises Meraz Rodriguez.
Rubio is accused of shooting 29-year-old Hammond resident Sergio Galindo, Jr. outside of a home on North Thibodeaux Rd. in Ponchatoula.
Police say Rubio and the victim were in a verbal altercation before the shooting.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rubio is asked to contact the TPSO (985-345-6150) or Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245. Detective Kovan Banks is the lead investigator.
