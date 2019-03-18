Saints sign C Nick Easton

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints didn’t wait long to address the loss of Max Unger. According to his agent Joe Linta, former Minnesota G/C Nick Easton has agreed to a four-year deal with the Saints.
The addition comes one day after Unger announced his retirement. Easton, 26, is a four-year veteran that missed last season with a neck injury. Easton signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2015. He was eventually traded to San Francisco then Minnesota.
Easton started at guard for the Vikings in 2017 but can play center as well. ESPN reports the deal is four years, $24million.
