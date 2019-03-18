Winner claims $550K Lotto ticket

By KSLA Staff | March 18, 2019 at 6:56 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 2:56 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport couple has claimed their $550,000 prize after hitting the jackpot in the Louisiana lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1304 Kings Hwy in Highland.

The winners, who are remaining anonymous, claimed the winnings on Monday at the lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

The winning numbers were 01 10 16 22 23 40.

The Circle K will get a 1 percent bonus of $5,500.

Only one ticket had all of the numbers. Nine people won $2,888, 547 people won $49 and over 7,500 won $3.

