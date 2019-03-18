Winner claims $550K Lotto ticket

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport couple has claimed their $550,000 prize after hitting the jackpot in the Louisiana lottery.
The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 1304 Kings Hwy in Highland.
The winners, who are remaining anonymous, claimed the winnings on Monday at the lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.
The Circle K will get a 1 percent bonus of $5,500.
Only one ticket had all of the numbers. Nine people won $2,888, 547 people won $49 and over 7,500 won $3.
