Woman dies after crash in Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 57-year-old Metairie woman died Monday (March 18) after she sustained internal injuries during a crash Sunday night.
Police said the victim was driving a Toyota Avalon on Monticello Avenue in Metairie when she lost control after going over the railroad tracks near the intersection of Pope St. and Monticello Ave.
After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a utility pole before traveling a short distance on its side and coming to rest on the levee. There were no other vehicles involved.
Toxicology tests are pending. The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin.
