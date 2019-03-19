Accused Esplanade hit-and-run driver had blood alcohol level of .215

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of hitting and killing two bicyclists the night of the Endymion parade and injuring seven others had a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit, the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory reported Tuesday (March 19).
By the time the lab was able to sample Tashonty Toney’s BAC, his results showed a .140 blood alcohol level but experts believe his body had time to metabolize some of the alcohol that was in his system at the time of the crash. Based on their projections of his metabolic rate, investigators said his BAC was approximately .215.
New Orleans police spokesman Andy Cunningham said Toney’s complete toxicology report is still pending.
Toney remains jailed on a $510,000 bond for two counts of vehicular homicide, seven counts of vehicular negligent injury, hit and run, and reckless operation.
According to NOPD, Toney struck a total of nine people over three blocks on Esplanade Avenue on the night of March 3, fatally injuring Sharree Walls, 27, and David Hynes, 31.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.