Baton Rouge man gets 8 years in jail after 50k+ child porn images found on his computers

“The sexual exploitation of children is one of the most despicable acts of human behavior and will always be a priority for this office. This conviction and sentence should serve as a reminder that this office will not tolerate those who prey upon innocent and vulnerable children. We will use every resource at our disposal to reach our goal of keeping children safe from the predators who exploit them. I want to thank the prosecutors in our office as well as the FBI for their important work in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.