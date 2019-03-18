Baton Rouge man gets 8 years in jail after 50k+ child porn images found on his computers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 97 months in prison after being convicted of possession of child pornography.
Steven Everhardt, 52, will also be required to serve five years of supervised release, register as a sex offender, pay a special assessment fee of $5,100, and pay a total of $66,000 in restitution to the victims in the photographs found in his home.
The Department of Justice says the case first started when the FBI conducted an undercover operation and found numerous child porn images from an IP address at Everhardt’s home. During a search of his home, more than 50,000 images were found on his computers. The images showed minors engaging in sexual situations, as well as the sexual abuse of toddlers and sadistic or masochistic treatment of minors.
On Dec. 10, 2018, Everhardt pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.
“The sexual exploitation of children is one of the most despicable acts of human behavior and will always be a priority for this office. This conviction and sentence should serve as a reminder that this office will not tolerate those who prey upon innocent and vulnerable children. We will use every resource at our disposal to reach our goal of keeping children safe from the predators who exploit them. I want to thank the prosecutors in our office as well as the FBI for their important work in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.