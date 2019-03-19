2 dead, multiple injured in bus crash on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a commercial bus crash on northbound I-95 near Crater Road, Virginia State Police said.
Multiple rescue units were called to the scene just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
State police said the bus, operated by Tao’s Travel Inc., had 57 people on board -- 56 passengers and the driver. The driver was attempting to take the exit ramp and ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
Police say the bus route began in Florida and was headed to New York.
One person died at the scene and a second person died a few hours later at a nearby hospital. Multiple people were injured and taken to area hospitals.
VCU Medical Center officials confirmed that they are treating a dozen patients. Southside Regional Medical Center says it is treating nine patients.
Family members can call the Prince George County Emergency Services Center at 804-733-2659 for information related to those on the bus. A Family Reunification Center is being established at Johnston Willis Hospital.
Online records from the U.S. Department of Transportation show that Tao’s Travel Inc. is based in Middleton, Massachusetts. It has been in business for six years as of March 18.
The company has four vehicles with eight drivers and has had no major crashes.
In the past two years, the company has had minor violations, such as “no or defective bus emergency exit windows,” “improper Exhaust-bus (diesel),” “inspection, repair and maintenance of parts and accessories” and one “oil and/or gas leak," according to USDOT information.
Tao’s was last inspected in September.
The Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to use an alternate route to avoid delays.
