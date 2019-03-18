Former Long Beach police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter after 3-year-old dies in patrol car

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Cassie Hope Barker, 29, pleaded guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter Monday evening. Barker’s 3-year-old daughter, Cheyenne Hyer was found dead inside her mother’s police patrol car in Hancock County in 2016.
According to reports, the child was left in the car when Barker went to the home to talk to her supervisor after ending her shift. Officials say she had sex with him and fell asleep inside the residence. Detectives also determined Barker had left the child in a vehicle on at least one prior occasion where she was caught by law enforcement.
Police said Cheyenne was left in the car for hours.
After consulting with Cheyenne’s father, the State recommended the maximum sentence of 20 years to serve. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this spring.
“I don’t know what I could do to you that could be more than what you have already experienced. You will be forever entombed in a prison of your own mind,” said Judge Bourgeois after accepting Barker’s plea.
