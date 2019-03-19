Former Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis moving on to Detroit Lions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tommylee Lewis has found a new home less than a week into free agency as the Detroit Lions announced the wide receiver’s signing Tuesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Lewis joins a receiving corps bolstered in free agency by the signing of Danny Amendola. He totaled 34 games with the Saints over three season, logging 20 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns, both against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.
Lewis’ final play in black and gold was the controversial “NOLA No-Call”, which led to the Saints’ lead over the Rams unraveling in the NFC Championship Game.
