Lions sign former Saints WR TommyLee Lewis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints wide receiver TommyLee Lewis has signed with the Detroit Lions. He played three seasons with the Saints. Last season, he finished the year with three receptions and a touchdown.
Lewis came to the Saints as undrafted free agent and battled his way onto the roster in 2016. Lewis was on the receiving end of the now infamous ‘Nola No Call’ in the NFC championship game. The Saints declined to tender Lewis this offseason making him free to sign with any team.
