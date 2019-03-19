Mom, 2 children carjacked in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mother and her two children were carjacked Monday night in New Orleans East.
It happened just after 8 p.m. in the 6900 block of Coventry Street.
According to a preliminary report by the NOPD, the victims were sitting in the vehicle parked in front of a home.
An unknown black male around 5′7″ wearing dark clothing and armed with a handgun approached the woman.
He demanded her car keys, and then removed the victim and her two children from the car.
He took off in the vehicle and fled down Coventry Street.
If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
