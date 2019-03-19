N.O. S&WB could be owed over $100 million

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The troubled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board could be owed a staggering amount of money - a revelation that was made while mayor is pressuring the state and the tourism industry to help the agency fund infrastructure needs.
The information came out during a meeting of the City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday (March 19) and pointed out by Councilman Joseph Giarruso, who chairs the committee.
"On the water [system] side, it looks like Sewerage and Water Board is owed $62 million, and on the sewer side, it looks like it’s owed $75 million. That’s, you know, almost $140 million dollars that aren’t collected,” Giarruso said.
Helena Moreno, the vice president of City Council, condemned the oversight.
"This is mind-boggling that we could have $140 million on the table,” Moreno said.
The new leader of the agency and executive director of the S&WB, Ghassan Korban, said they are working hard to right the ship.
“It’s been beyond mind boggling in terms of how cumbersome and how complicated [it is] trying to figure things out when you did not know how things took place,” Korban said.
The agency is also bringing in outside help to aid in collecting as much of what is owed as possible.
"We are doing some of what you’re saying by bringing [a] totally outside agency, that they’re focused on finding these large accounts that we’re not billing. That’s going to generate a significant amount of new money that hadn’t been captured for years,” Korban said.
However, Council President Jason Williams questioned if that would be enough.
“It doesn’t scare you a little bit though that there’s gaps in our system that just leave large accounts and large sums on the table?" Williams asked Korban.
Amid the billing errors plaguing the S&WB, some council members are not sure the numbers are correct.
"For me, to look at this and see that, you know, collections in ’18 were about $79 million and billed was $120 million, but I have no idea, you know, how much of this was actually due to incorrect bills,” Moreno said.
Korban said the agency will work to get more definitive numbers by early summer.
"I think it’s very reasonable to expect me to come back in June and report on where we are, and another report at the end of the year with a much more meaningful, and I’m going to say, much more rosier picture at that time,” Korban said.
Moreno is pushing for more firm numbers from S&WB by next week.
