Paralyzed former football player Devon Gales hired as assistant coach at Georgia high school

JEFFERSON, GA (WAFB) - Former Southern University Cornerback Devon Gales is heading back to the football field almost four years after he was paralyzed during a game.
Gales will be on the sidelines of the football field as an assistant coach for the Jefferson High School Dragons in Jefferson, Georgia.
The program announced the hiring of Gales in a tweet on March 18.
Jefferson High Football head coach Gene Cathcart told AccessWDUN that it was school superintendent Dr. John Jackson’s idea to offer Gales the job after Gales gave a motivational speech to students at Jefferson High School.
Gales was injured and subsequently paralyzed during a kickoff return during a 2015 game against the University of Georgia.
In the moving speech at Jefferson High School, Gales spoke of the brotherhood he has with former Georgia kicker Marshall Morgan, with whom he collided with on the play that left him paralyzed.
Cathcart offered Gales the job after the presentation. Gales graciously accepted and is now in the process of moving his family to Jefferson, Georgia.
“It was funny because I’ve never been called coach. It was always Devon, so just to have that behind me and just hearing the kids say, coach Gales, coach Devon or whatever they want to call it. I’m happy with whatever they call it," Gales told AccessWDUN.
