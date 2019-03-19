President Donald Trump nominates LSU grad as new U.S. ambassador

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - President Donald Trump has announced plans for several new appointments, including an LSU grad.
John Jefferson Daigle has been nominated as the next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Cabo Verde. Cabo Verde, or Cape Verde, is located off the northwest coast of Africa.
According to a press release from the White House, Daigle is a career member of the Senior Foreign Services, class of Minister-Counselor. He currently serves on details as the designated federal official for the United States Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy.
The LSU grad also holds several other positions, including executive assistant in the Office of the Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs and deputy coordinator in the Bureau of International Information Programs. He is the recipient of the Secretary’s Expeditionary Service Award and his language studies include French, Khmer, and Portuguese.
According to the White House, Daigle earned his B.A. from LSU.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.