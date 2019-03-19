River reopens, but search for missing crew member continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 3-mile stretch of the Mississippi River re-opened Tuesday, Mar. 19, but the search continues for a missing person after a towboat sank.
It was the 54th incident on the rapidly moving river since January.
This search has been ongoing since Monday at 8 p.m.
On a very treacherous river that’s seen dozens of mishaps in the past two months, this is the third tug to go down in two weeks - but the first with a missing crew member.
“My prayers go out to this family. We’re brothers on the river. Seeing each other it’s emotionally hard to watch a boat go down,” said E. Michael Bopp, president of the Crescent River Port Pilots Association.
A Coast Guard helicopter and search boat have been spotted on the river near Myrtle Grove looking for a crew member of the towboat Seattle Slew, which is owned by Turnservices Inc. out of New Orleans. It went down near mile marker 55 north of Point A La Hache. Two crew members were recovered, but one remains missing.
Veteran river pilots say the Mississippi is nothing to be taken lightly right now.
“Being on the river 40 years, I’ve seen everything. The current and Mother Nature are so hard to fight,”said Bopp.
A 3-mile section of the river between mile marker 55 and 58 was closed much of the day, backing up dozens of ships. But it re-opened around 1 p.m, as the search resumed.
The Coast Guard has not released a cause for the vessel sinking. They also say they know the name of the missing crew member, but are not releasing it out of respect for his family.
